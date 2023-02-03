Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 231.13K

At the end of the latest market close, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) was valued at $0.86. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.8669 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8351. The stock current value is $1.03.Recently in News on January 10, 2023, Long-Term Farmmi Customer Now Shipping to Chile. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agricultural products supplier in China, today announced one of its long-term customers will be shipping a high-volume order to Chile, a growth market for both the customer and Farmmi. The latest order is for the Company’s popular dried Shiitake mushrooms. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.0700 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $0.4110 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -80.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -81.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.39 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4023859 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was 157.24%, having the revenues showcasing 76.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 26.01M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Analysts verdict on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5753, with a change in the price was noted +0.23. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of +29.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 267,972 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.10%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Farmmi Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 157.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.36%, alongside a downfall of -80.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 29.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 144.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 76.19% during last recorded quarter.