Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $2.00

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), which is $0.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.64 after opening rate of $0.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.44 before closing at $0.51.Recently in News on January 9, 2023, Aspira Women’s Health Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2022 Volume, Preliminary Results in Line with Cash Utilization Guidance, and Other Highlights. Preliminary testing volume during the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5,643, an increase of 18 % compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6400 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $0.3238 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) full year performance was -64.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares are logging -65.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.28 and $1.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2082311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) recorded performance in the market was 32.29%, having the revenues showcasing 12.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.37M, as it employees total of 106 workers.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aspira Women’s Health Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3969, with a change in the price was noted -0.08. In a similar fashion, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. posted a movement of -15.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 269,615 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AWH is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.17%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -51.33%, alongside a downfall of -64.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.53% during last recorded quarter.