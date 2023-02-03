Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS): A Brand-New Prospect for Investors

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) is priced at $13.69 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.94 and reached a high price of $14.95, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.19. The stock touched a low price of $12.44.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Aris Water Solutions, Inc. Provides Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Update and Announces Date and Time for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: ARIS) (“Aris,” “Aris Water,” or the “Company”) announced today that its fourth quarter operational results were impacted by customer activity changes and extreme winter weather events experienced during the month of December. Aris’s produced water handling volumes continue to grow sequentially, however, customer completion adjustments and unseasonably cold temperatures in the Company’s core operating areas during late December reduced operators’ production volumes, resulting in total Aris volumes growing less than forecasted. As a result, skim oil revenue was also lower than anticipated for the quarter. Primarily as a consequence of these events and continued inflationary pressure, Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 is expected to be approximately $36 million and $149 million, respectively, which is below previously provided guidance. You can read further details here

Aris Water Solutions Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.86 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $12.44 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) full year performance was 9.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aris Water Solutions Inc. shares are logging -41.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 16.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.75 and $23.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 851534 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS) recorded performance in the market was -5.00%, having the revenues showcasing -18.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 808.53M, as it employees total of 148 workers.

The Analysts eye on Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Aris Water Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.20, with a change in the price was noted -2.85. In a similar fashion, Aris Water Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -17.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 284,199 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARIS is recording 1.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.42.

Technical rundown of Aris Water Solutions Inc. (ARIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Aris Water Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.09%.

Considering, the past performance of Aris Water Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -5.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.64%, alongside a boost of 9.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.37% during last recorded quarter.