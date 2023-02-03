Analysts Mean recommendation for ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of ThredUp Inc. (TDUP). It is currently valued at $2.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.39, after setting-off with the price of $1.865. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.865 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.84.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, francesca’s® Announces Resale Program Powered By thredUP’s Resale-as-a-Service® to Combat Fashion Waste. The “forever francesca’s®” platform allows customers to shop for secondhand apparel, shoes and accessories online and resell pre-loved items of any brand for shopping credit. You can read further details here

ThredUp Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3900 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $1.1600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) full year performance was -76.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ThredUp Inc. shares are logging -76.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 213.48% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.73 and $9.72.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2696889 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) recorded performance in the market was 74.81%, having the revenues showcasing 99.13% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.62M, as it employees total of 2894 workers.

Analysts verdict on ThredUp Inc. (TDUP)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6000, with a change in the price was noted -0.60. In a similar fashion, ThredUp Inc. posted a movement of -20.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,008,820 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TDUP is recording 0.21 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of ThredUp Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of ThredUp Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 74.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -10.55%, alongside a downfall of -76.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 38.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 94.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 99.13% during last recorded quarter.