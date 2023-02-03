Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

At the end of the latest market close, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) was valued at $0.36. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.32 while reaching the peak value of $0.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.32. The stock current value is $0.56.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Update on Bay State College Accreditation Status. Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (“Ambow” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AMBO) today announced that The New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) has informed Bay State College (Boston, Mass.) of its intent to withdraw Bay State College’s accreditation as of August 30, 2023. The College’s Board of Trustees has voted to appeal the decision. You can read further details here

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.6964 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/12/23.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) full year performance was -26.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. shares are logging -53.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $1.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2956397 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO) recorded performance in the market was 83.61%, having the revenues showcasing 84.33% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.22M, as it employees total of 1088 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ambow Education Holding Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3257, with a change in the price was noted +0.13. In a similar fashion, Ambow Education Holding Ltd. posted a movement of +30.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,101 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (AMBO)

Raw Stochastic average of Ambow Education Holding Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.29%.

Considering, the past performance of Ambow Education Holding Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 40.00%, alongside a downfall of -26.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 80.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.33% during last recorded quarter.