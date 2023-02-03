Akanda Corp. (AKAN): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) is priced at $0.31 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3566 and reached a high price of $0.36, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.34. The stock touched a low price of $0.303.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Akanda Books €1.8M of Revenue in Q4 2022 As German Sales Start. International medical cannabis company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN, WKN: A3DG83) today announced that it successfully launched its initial supply to German customers recognizing approximately €1,803,996M 1 in sales of EU GMP high-quality indoor-grown medical cannabis in the last quarter of 2022. On a preliminary, unaudited basis, Akanda has recognized its first material revenues since its inception, validating the Company’s strategy to enter the European markets supplying high-end indoor-grown cannabis. These revenues result from only two full months of sales, with the indoor facility shipping only an estimated 40% of the facility’s capacity. The Company prepares for the expansion of its indoor cultivation capabilities at its Holigen facility after receiving test results for the highest percentage of THC potency in any cannabis product to be sold within Germany and forecasts sales to double over the next six months. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akanda Corp. shares are logging -99.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 149.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.12 and $31.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5351332 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akanda Corp. (AKAN) recorded performance in the market was 107.65%, having the revenues showcasing 11.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.53M.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2818, with a change in the price was noted -0.46. In a similar fashion, Akanda Corp. posted a movement of -59.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,734,934 in trading volumes.

Akanda Corp. (AKAN): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Akanda Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 34.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 34.45%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Akanda Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 107.65%. The shares increased approximately by 10.50% in the 7-day charts and went down by 100.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.18% during last recorded quarter.