A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with a Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

At the end of the latest market close, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) was valued at $1.23. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.30 while reaching the peak value of $5.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.30. The stock current value is $5.40.Recently in News on February 2, 2023, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Announces $44 Million ELOC. Leverageable Funding Now Accessible to Lay Foundation to Achieve Objectives in Growth and Scale of the Company’s Diverse Assets. You can read further details here

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.7900 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value was $1.1200 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) full year performance was -72.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -84.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 451.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.98 and $35.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39228976 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) recorded performance in the market was 369.57%, having the revenues showcasing 147.80% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.39M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9800, with a change in the price was noted +1.97. In a similar fashion, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +57.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 446,563 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VINO is recording 0.12 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 369.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.02%, alongside a downfall of -72.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 328.54% in the 7-day charts and went down by 342.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 147.80% during last recorded quarter.