2U Inc. (TWOU) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $10.29

At the end of the latest market close, 2U Inc. (TWOU) was valued at $9.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.87 while reaching the peak value of $10.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.27. The stock current value is $12.39.Recently in News on February 3, 2023, Lehigh University to Launch its First MicroBachelors® and Professional Certificate Programs on edX. New partnership will create stackable learning pathways for learners to progress their education and career in business and data analytics. You can read further details here

2U Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.58 on 02/03/23, with the lowest value was $5.92 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

2U Inc. (TWOU) full year performance was -24.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 2U Inc. shares are logging -32.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 163.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.70 and $18.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2470167 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 2U Inc. (TWOU) recorded performance in the market was 97.61%, having the revenues showcasing 107.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 697.03M, as it employees total of 3982 workers.

Market experts do have their say about 2U Inc. (TWOU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 2U Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.87, with a change in the price was noted +4.43. In a similar fashion, 2U Inc. posted a movement of +54.76% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,032,127 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TWOU is recording 1.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.88.

Technical breakdown of 2U Inc. (TWOU)

Raw Stochastic average of 2U Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.16%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of 2U Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 97.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 34.97%, alongside a downfall of -24.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 89.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 107.19% during last recorded quarter.