The clock is ticking: mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is priced at $1.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.9588 and reached a high price of $1.42, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.97. The stock touched a low price of $0.95.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, mCloud Showcases Hyperscale Solution on Google Cloud to Eliminate Methane Emissions at LEAP 2023 in Saudi Arabia. Companies to showcase mCloud’s AssetCare® Fugitive Emissions solution, harnessing the power of Google Cloud and Google Earth Engine to deliver a cloud solution capable of continuously mitigating emissions by combining voice-enabled, AI-assisted connected worker capabilities with the ability to visualize and act on methane at every level, from sky to flange. You can read further details here

mCloud Technologies Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4200 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.7478 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) full year performance was -75.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares are logging -76.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.75 and $4.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2074962 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) recorded performance in the market was 29.08%, having the revenues showcasing 5.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 24.81M, as it employees total of 216 workers.

The Analysts eye on mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the mCloud Technologies Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1786, with a change in the price was noted -1.13. In a similar fashion, mCloud Technologies Corp. posted a movement of -49.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 192,795 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD)

Raw Stochastic average of mCloud Technologies Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.35%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.06%.

Considering, the past performance of mCloud Technologies Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -62.25%, alongside a downfall of -75.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 29.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.56% during last recorded quarter.