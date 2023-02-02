Target Corporation (TGT) is on the roll with an average volume of 4.71M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Target Corporation (TGT) was valued at $172.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $172.11 while reaching the peak value of $177.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $169.91. The stock current value is $177.08.Recently in News on January 12, 2023, Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend. The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per common share. The dividend is payable March 10, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business February 15, 2023. The 1st quarter dividend will be the company’s 222nd consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held. You can read further details here

Target Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $177.68 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $144.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/23.

Target Corporation (TGT) full year performance was -19.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Target Corporation shares are logging -30.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.10% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $137.16 and $254.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3997567 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Target Corporation (TGT) recorded performance in the market was 18.81%, having the revenues showcasing 7.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 80.80B, as it employees total of 450000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Target Corporation (TGT)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Target Corporation a BUY rating, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 158.40, with a change in the price was noted +5.18. In a similar fashion, Target Corporation posted a movement of +3.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,194,572 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TGT is recording 1.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

Target Corporation (TGT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Target Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.42%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 98.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Target Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.32%, alongside a downfall of -19.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.84% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.81% during last recorded quarter.