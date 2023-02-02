Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is priced at $0.42 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.3863 and reached a high price of $0.4788, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.38. The stock touched a low price of $0.3863.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, PINTEC Announces Changes to Management and Board of Directors. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: PT) (“PINTEC” or the “Company”), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, today announced Mr. Zexiong Huang will be its Chief Executive Officer, acting Chief Financial Officer, and director of the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Victor Huike Li has resigned from his position as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, acting Chief Financial Officer, and director for personal reasons on December 27, 2022, with effect from January 27, 2023. In addition, Mr. Zehua Shi, Mr. Jimin Zhuo and Mr. Yong Chen have all resigned from the Board due to personal reasons on December 27, 2022, with effect from January 27, 2023. Their resignations did not result from any disagreement with the Company, its management, the Board, or any committee of the Board, on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Relevant competent directors and officers have been appointed to fill in their vacancies with effect from January 27, 2023. You can read further details here

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5749 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/23.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) full year performance was -83.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited shares are logging -89.27% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $3.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 527545 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) recorded performance in the market was 3.06%, having the revenues showcasing 10.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.57M, as it employees total of 124 workers.

Specialists analysis on Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pintec Technology Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4574, with a change in the price was noted -0.48. In a similar fashion, Pintec Technology Holdings Limited posted a movement of -53.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 228,870 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Raw Stochastic average of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -60.00%, alongside a downfall of -83.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.53% during last recorded quarter.