Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), which is $0.22 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.2399 after opening rate of $0.2077 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.1988 before closing at $0.21.Recently in News on January 18, 2023, Cazoo Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Preliminary Financial Results and Revised 2023 Plan. Strong end to FY22 with revised FY23 plan aimed at rapidly improving unit economics and extending cash runway. You can read further details here

Cazoo Group Ltd had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.3400 on 01/17/23, with the lowest value was $0.1620 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) full year performance was -95.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cazoo Group Ltd shares are logging -95.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.13 and $4.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3603079 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) recorded performance in the market was 42.16%, having the revenues showcasing -30.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 165.48M, as it employees total of 3822 workers.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cazoo Group Ltd a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3260, with a change in the price was noted -0.47. In a similar fashion, Cazoo Group Ltd posted a movement of -67.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,072,914 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CZOO is recording 0.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Cazoo Group Ltd (CZOO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cazoo Group Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.14%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cazoo Group Ltd, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.77%, alongside a downfall of -95.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 42.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.34% during last recorded quarter.