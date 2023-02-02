Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW). It is currently valued at $5.72. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.78, after setting-off with the price of $5.49. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.52.Recently in News on January 6, 2023, Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for February 7. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 6, 2023. A conference call will be held on February 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results. You can read further details here

Genworth Financial Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.78 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $5.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) full year performance was 46.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genworth Financial Inc. shares are logging 2.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.43 and $5.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4255802 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) recorded performance in the market was 8.13%, having the revenues showcasing 22.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.87B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.70, with a change in the price was noted +1.70. In a similar fashion, Genworth Financial Inc. posted a movement of +42.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,098,192 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNW is recording 0.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.17.

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genworth Financial Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genworth Financial Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.84%, alongside a boost of 46.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.48% during last recorded quarter.