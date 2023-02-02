Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Masco Corporation (MAS)

At the end of the latest market close, Masco Corporation (MAS) was valued at $53.20. The stock current value is $54.35.Recently in News on January 24, 2023, Masco Corporation Reaches $5 Million Milestone in Grant Program Aimed at Driving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Workplaces. Grant Program has Supported over 140 Organizations Nationwide. You can read further details here

Masco Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.99 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $47.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Masco Corporation (MAS) full year performance was -14.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Masco Corporation shares are logging -14.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $42.33 and $63.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3233749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Masco Corporation (MAS) recorded performance in the market was 16.46%, having the revenues showcasing 17.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.15B, as it employees total of 20000 workers.

Masco Corporation (MAS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Masco Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 48.73, with a change in the price was noted +3.17. In a similar fashion, Masco Corporation posted a movement of +6.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,827,537 in trading volumes.

Masco Corporation (MAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Masco Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.41%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Masco Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.10%, alongside a downfall of -14.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.90% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.46% during last recorded quarter.