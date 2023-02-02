Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.96

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) is priced at $49.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.39 and reached a high price of $48.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.57. The stock touched a low price of $47.505.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Cisco Schedules Conference Call for Q2 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results. Cisco has scheduled a conference call for Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 1:30 PM (PT); 4:30 PM (ET) to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results for the period ending Saturday, January 28, 2023. You can read further details here

Cisco Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $49.43 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $45.67 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/23.

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) full year performance was -11.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cisco Systems Inc. shares are logging -14.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 27.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.60 and $57.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4188818 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) recorded performance in the market was 3.15%, having the revenues showcasing 8.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 198.83B, as it employees total of 83300 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cisco Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.59, with a change in the price was noted +3.35. In a similar fashion, Cisco Systems Inc. posted a movement of +7.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,810,541 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSCO is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Cisco Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.38%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.51%, alongside a downfall of -11.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.10% during last recorded quarter.