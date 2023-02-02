Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) was valued at $52.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.75 while reaching the peak value of $53.825 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.00. The stock current value is $53.44.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Announces Pricing of New $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Term Loan Facility and Expected Repayment of All Outstanding CRC Term B Loans due 2024 and Term B-1 Loans due 2025. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (the “Company” or “Caesars”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced new senior secured term loan facility (the “New Term B Loan”) to be incurred as an incremental term loan facility under the credit agreement that governs its existing senior secured credit facilities. The aggregate principal amount of the New Term B Loan was increased to $2.5 billion from the previously announced $1.75 billion. You can read further details here

Caesars Entertainment Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.83 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $41.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) full year performance was -29.81%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares are logging -40.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $31.31 and $89.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3207746 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) recorded performance in the market was 28.46%, having the revenues showcasing 22.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.49B, as it employees total of 49000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Caesars Entertainment Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.66, with a change in the price was noted +7.26. In a similar fashion, Caesars Entertainment Inc. posted a movement of +15.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,918,829 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CZR is recording 6.64 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 6.62.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Caesars Entertainment Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.69%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Caesars Entertainment Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 8.68%, alongside a downfall of -29.81% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.20% during last recorded quarter.