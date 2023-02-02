Buying a Regis Corporation (RGS) is possibly the most advantageous right now

For the readers interested in the stock health of Regis Corporation (RGS). It is currently valued at $1.79. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.85, after setting-off with the price of $1.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.65 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.64.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Regis Corporation Reports Continued Progress in Second Quarter and First Half 2023. Highest first half operating income in five years. You can read further details here

Regis Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.8500 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $1.1900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Regis Corporation (RGS) full year performance was 20.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Regis Corporation shares are logging -23.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 258.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $2.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1115150 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Regis Corporation (RGS) recorded performance in the market was 46.72%, having the revenues showcasing 52.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 81.48M, as it employees total of 608 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Regis Corporation (RGS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Regis Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2490, with a change in the price was noted +0.47. In a similar fashion, Regis Corporation posted a movement of +35.61% for the period of last 100 days, recording 319,371 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Regis Corporation (RGS)

Raw Stochastic average of Regis Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.72%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Regis Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 46.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.40%, alongside a boost of 20.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.99% during last recorded quarter.