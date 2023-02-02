Buying a Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR), which is $5.37 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.65 after opening rate of $5.63 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.365 before closing at $5.68.Recently in News on February 28, 2022, BANCO SANTANDER (BRASIL) S.A. NOTICE TO THE MARKET: Filing of Form 20-F. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (“Santander Brasil”) (B3: SANB11) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 28, 2022. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil’s website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri. You can read further details here

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.11 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $5.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) full year performance was -9.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are logging -29.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.69 and $7.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3171611 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) recorded performance in the market was 1.18%, having the revenues showcasing -4.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.80B, as it employees total of 51214 workers.

Specialists analysis on Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.56, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. posted a movement of -5.46% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,567,850 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BSBR is recording 1.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)

Raw Stochastic average of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.78%, alongside a downfall of -9.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.32% during last recorded quarter.