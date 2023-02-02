Analog Devices Inc. (ADI): Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), which is $176.59 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $178.51 after opening rate of $171.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $171.225 before closing at $171.47.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook. You can read further details here

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $178.51 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $159.58 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) full year performance was 7.70%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Analog Devices Inc. shares are logging -1.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $133.48 and $180.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4169145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) recorded performance in the market was 7.66%, having the revenues showcasing 23.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 89.46B, as it employees total of 24450 workers.

The Analysts eye on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Analog Devices Inc. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 157.07, with a change in the price was noted +24.46. In a similar fashion, Analog Devices Inc. posted a movement of +16.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,495,819 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADI is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

Technical rundown of Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)

Raw Stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 83.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.23%.

Considering, the past performance of Analog Devices Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.41%, alongside a boost of 7.70% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 23.82% during last recorded quarter.