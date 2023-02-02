AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC), which is $161.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $168.575 after opening rate of $168.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $160.20 before closing at $168.96.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, AmerisourceBergen Reports Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Results. Revenues of $62.8 billion for the First Quarter, a 5.4 Percent Increase Year-Over-YearFirst Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.33 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.71Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance Range Raised to $11.50 to $11.75 for Fiscal 2023. You can read further details here

AmerisourceBergen Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $169.16 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $157.64 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) full year performance was 18.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmerisourceBergen Corporation shares are logging -7.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $132.00 and $174.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2351985 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) recorded performance in the market was -2.81%, having the revenues showcasing 2.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 32.75B, as it employees total of 39000 workers.

The Analysts eye on AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the AmerisourceBergen Corporation a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 156.32, with a change in the price was noted +13.51. In a similar fashion, AmerisourceBergen Corporation posted a movement of +9.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,437,040 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

Raw Stochastic average of AmerisourceBergen Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.07%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.45%.

Considering, the past performance of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.77%, alongside a boost of 18.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.47% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.44% during last recorded quarter.