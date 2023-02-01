Versus Systems Inc. (VS): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Versus Systems Inc. (VS) was valued at $0.61. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.649 while reaching the peak value of $0.649 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.58. The stock current value is $2.63.Recently in News on February 1, 2023, Versus Systems to Partner with Resolve to Bring Generative AI and Gamification to Customer Payments and Credit Management. Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VS) announced today that it will partner with automated debt collection and artificial intelligence company Resolve Debt Inc. to bring gamification and interactive elements to Resolve’s existing AI-powered credit and debt management products and customers, with the goal of addressing a portion of the $4.5 trillion US consumer (non-mortgage) debt market.1. You can read further details here

Versus Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3000 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.4600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/23.

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) full year performance was -91.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Versus Systems Inc. shares are logging -92.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 597.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.38 and $37.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 38753728 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Versus Systems Inc. (VS) recorded performance in the market was 441.71%, having the revenues showcasing -10.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.23M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Specialists analysis on Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Versus Systems Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0428, with a change in the price was noted -2.27. In a similar fashion, Versus Systems Inc. posted a movement of -47.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 804,283 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VS is recording 0.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Versus Systems Inc. (VS)

Raw Stochastic average of Versus Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 46.28%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 441.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -55.61%, alongside a downfall of -91.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 228.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 441.71% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.32% during last recorded quarter.