The Stars are Aligning for Holders of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

At the end of the latest market close, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) was valued at $5.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.765 while reaching the peak value of $5.855 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.6205. The stock current value is $5.77.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Natura &Co’s sales stabilized in Q2 and profitability is impacted by cost pressure. Strong growth by Natura brand and Aesop, further improvement in Avon fundamentals. You can read further details here

Natura &Co Holding S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.86 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $3.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) full year performance was -28.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Natura &Co Holding S.A. shares are logging -53.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.61 and $12.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1145038 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) recorded performance in the market was 33.26%, having the revenues showcasing 8.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.95B.

Analysts verdict on Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Natura &Co Holding S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.03. In a similar fashion, Natura &Co Holding S.A. posted a movement of +0.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 678,631 in trading volumes.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Natura &Co Holding S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 96.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.29%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Natura &Co Holding S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -3.35%, alongside a downfall of -28.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.66% during last recorded quarter.