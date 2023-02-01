Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), which is $19.29 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.59 after opening rate of $19.54 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.015 before closing at $20.25.Recently in News on May 2, 2022, Sendas Files Annual Report on Form 20-F with the SEC. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI; B3: ASAI3) (the “Company”) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, which includes its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 02, 2022. The report can be directly accessed at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company’s website (ri.assai.com.br). You can read further details here

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.98 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $16.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) full year performance was 68.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares are logging -8.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 69.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.35 and $20.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 600282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) recorded performance in the market was 5.35%, having the revenues showcasing 9.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.24B, as it employees total of 60000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.30, with a change in the price was noted +0.80. In a similar fashion, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. posted a movement of +4.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 367,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASAI is recording 5.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.10.

Technical rundown of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.58%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.96% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Sendas Distribuidora S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 29.02%, alongside a boost of 68.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.63% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.32% during last recorded quarter.