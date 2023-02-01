Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

At the end of the latest market close, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) was valued at $1.67. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.5799 while reaching the peak value of $1.67 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.54. The stock current value is $2.25.Recently in News on December 13, 2022, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Announces Dosing of First Patient in Clinical Trial in Netherton Syndrome. Company’s Second Netherton Syndrome Clinical Study has been Cleared by FDA to Initiate Testing. You can read further details here

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8100 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $1.3835 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) full year performance was -87.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are logging -92.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.11 and $28.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13370826 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) recorded performance in the market was 58.45%, having the revenues showcasing 21.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.92M, as it employees total of 4 workers.

Specialists analysis on Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9954, with a change in the price was noted -1.26. In a similar fashion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted a movement of -34.62% for the period of last 100 days, recording 502,968 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.09%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 58.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.67%, alongside a downfall of -87.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 50.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 58.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.62% during last recorded quarter.