Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

At the end of the latest market close, Cyngn Inc. (CYN) was valued at $0.84. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.85 while reaching the peak value of $0.9799 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.85. The stock current value is $0.94.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Cyngn Announces the Appointment of Bill Ong and Ben Mimmack to Investor Relations Team. Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Bill Ong as Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy, and Ben Mimmack as Head of Investor Relations, signaling the company’s commitment to Investor Relations. You can read further details here

Cyngn Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9799 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $0.6124 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/23.

Cyngn Inc. (CYN) full year performance was -38.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cyngn Inc. shares are logging -85.01% during the 52-week period from high price, and 60.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.58 and $6.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 509220 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cyngn Inc. (CYN) recorded performance in the market was 39.07%, having the revenues showcasing -9.92% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.29M, as it employees total of 42 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cyngn Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8684, with a change in the price was noted -0.35. In a similar fashion, Cyngn Inc. posted a movement of -27.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 143,577 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CYN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cyngn Inc. (CYN)

Raw Stochastic average of Cyngn Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.65%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 39.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -21.93%, alongside a downfall of -38.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.36% in the 7-day charts and went down by 45.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.92% during last recorded quarter.