Market data suggests positive returns on Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Curis Inc. (CRIS), which is $0.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.789 after opening rate of $0.772 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.73 before closing at $0.77.Recently in News on December 12, 2022, Curis Announces Additional Encouraging Clinical Data from TakeAim Leukemia Study of emavusertib (CA-4948) in Monotherapy R/R AML and hrMDS. 29% CR rate observed in R/R AML patients with FLT3 mutation. You can read further details here

Curis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7990 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $0.5500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Curis Inc. (CRIS) full year performance was -76.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Curis Inc. shares are logging -80.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 55.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $3.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 590981 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Curis Inc. (CRIS) recorded performance in the market was 33.29%, having the revenues showcasing -7.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 68.42M, as it employees total of 60 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Curis Inc. (CRIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Curis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7434, with a change in the price was noted -0.22. In a similar fashion, Curis Inc. posted a movement of -22.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 849,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRIS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Curis Inc. (CRIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Curis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.47%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 73.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.05%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Curis Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -28.83%, alongside a downfall of -76.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -7.08% during last recorded quarter.