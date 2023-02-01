Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN). It is currently valued at $2.23. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.54, after setting-off with the price of $1.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.40 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.52.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Sun Education Group Limited shares are logging -97.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 137.20% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $95.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4253290 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) recorded performance in the market was 102.70%, having the revenues showcasing -89.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.45M, as it employees total of 454 workers.

Specialists analysis on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Sun Education Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.0414, with a change in the price was noted -28.76. In a similar fashion, Golden Sun Education Group Limited posted a movement of -94.30% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,138,881 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Sun Education Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 37.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.14%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.70%. The shares increased approximately by 49.64% in the 7-day charts and went down by 102.70% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -89.46% during last recorded quarter.