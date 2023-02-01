Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME), which is $1.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.39 after opening rate of $1.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.10 before closing at $1.20.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Requirements. Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (“Engine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced the Company has received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) on January 19, 2023 informing Engine that it has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Consequently, Engine is now in compliance with all applicable listing standards and its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market. You can read further details here

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7300 on 02/01/23, with the lowest value was $0.9100 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) full year performance was -51.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. shares are logging -57.77% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.50 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3391178 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME) recorded performance in the market was 44.79%, having the revenues showcasing 118.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 25.49M, as it employees total of 113 workers.

Specialists analysis on Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8332, with a change in the price was noted +0.70. In a similar fashion, Engine Gaming and Media Inc. posted a movement of +107.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,134 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GAME is recording 0.67 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.54.

Trends and Technical analysis: Engine Gaming and Media Inc. (GAME)

Raw Stochastic average of Engine Gaming and Media Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 46.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.11%, alongside a downfall of -51.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 118.98% during last recorded quarter.