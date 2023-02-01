DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Let’s start up with the current stock price of DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU), which is $1.91 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.885 after opening rate of $1.79 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.77 before closing at $1.82.Recently in News on November 21, 2022, DouYu International Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results. DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. You can read further details here

DouYu International Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1200 on 01/27/23, with the lowest value was $1.3400 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) full year performance was -9.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DouYu International Holdings Limited shares are logging -26.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $2.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1273586 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU) recorded performance in the market was 36.43%, having the revenues showcasing 91.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 559.98M, as it employees total of 2155 workers.

Analysts verdict on DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the DouYu International Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2996, with a change in the price was noted +0.34. In a similar fashion, DouYu International Holdings Limited posted a movement of +21.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,201,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DOYU is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

DouYu International Holdings Limited (DOYU): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DouYu International Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.02%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DouYu International Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 66.09%, alongside a downfall of -9.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 91.02% during last recorded quarter.