Do The Western Union Company (WU) beta value of 0.89 signposts another twist?

The Western Union Company (WU) is priced at $14.17 after the most recent trading session. Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Western Union Appoints Matthew Cagwin as Chief Financial Officer. The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) today announces the appointment of Matthew (Matt) Cagwin as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 20, 2023. Cagwin had served as the Company’s interim CFO since September 2022. You can read further details here

The Western Union Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $14.79 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $13.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

The Western Union Company (WU) full year performance was -24.79%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, The Western Union Company shares are logging -30.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.41 and $20.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5070284 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the The Western Union Company (WU) recorded performance in the market was 2.90%, having the revenues showcasing 1.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.50B, as it employees total of 10500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about The Western Union Company (WU)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the The Western Union Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 8 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.95, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, The Western Union Company posted a movement of -3.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,940,918 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WU is recording 4.94 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.61.

Technical breakdown of The Western Union Company (WU)

Raw Stochastic average of The Western Union Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 39.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.75% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.54%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of The Western Union Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -16.65%, alongside a downfall of -24.79% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.21% in the 7-day charts and went down by 2.09% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.87% during last recorded quarter.