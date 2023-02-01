Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC). It is currently valued at $4.96. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.97, after setting-off with the price of $4.97. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.84 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.11.Recently in News on December 27, 2022, SOCAR Türkiye Selected Turkcell for 5G Ready Private Wireless Network. SOCAR Türkiye cooperated with Turkcell to develop innovative use cases in digitalization of the energy sector. Operating as an oil and gas company SOCAR Türkiye has made a strategic deal with Turkcell, the leading technology company of Türkiye to deploy private wireless network in Aliağa Peninsula. The future-proofed 5G-ready network will be provided for SOCAR Türkiye to accelerate its digital transformation and implementation of Industry 4.0 use cases. You can read further details here

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.44 on 01/25/23, with the lowest value was $4.31 for the same time period, recorded on 01/13/23.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) full year performance was 40.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are logging -8.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.88% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.33 and $5.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 563224 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) recorded performance in the market was 3.55%, having the revenues showcasing 50.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.48B, as it employees total of 18999 workers.

Analysts verdict on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.98, with a change in the price was noted +1.52. In a similar fashion, Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. posted a movement of +44.19% for the period of last 100 days, recording 540,060 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TKC is recording 2.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.48.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the period of last 50 days is set at 66.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.78% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.96%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.67%, alongside a boost of 40.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.59% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 50.30% during last recorded quarter.