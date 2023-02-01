Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

For the readers interested in the stock health of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA). It is currently valued at $0.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.32, after setting-off with the price of $0.2746. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.2667 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.28.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) full year performance was -98.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares are logging -98.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.30% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $16.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 522797 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) recorded performance in the market was 31.62%, having the revenues showcasing 19.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.11M, as it employees total of 8 workers.

Specialists analysis on Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2954, with a change in the price was noted -0.50. In a similar fashion, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -61.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,079,277 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA)

Raw Stochastic average of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.44%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -65.82%, alongside a downfall of -98.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 32.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.57% during last recorded quarter.