Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX). It is currently valued at $15.24. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $15.96, after setting-off with the price of $15.75. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.25 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $15.49.Recently in News on January 25, 2023, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Completes the Acquisition of U.S. Rights to FYCOMPA® (Perampanel) CIII. Strengthens its Commercial Portfolio with the First and Only AMPA Receptor Antagonist Marketed Product for Epilepsy. You can read further details here

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.11 on 01/13/23, with the lowest value was $13.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/23/23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) full year performance was 164.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -31.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.58 and $22.11.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 987290 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) recorded performance in the market was -18.06%, having the revenues showcasing 9.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.66B, as it employees total of 76 workers.

Analysts verdict on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.66, with a change in the price was noted +0.05. In a similar fashion, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +0.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,061,810 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 22.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.19%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.05%, alongside a boost of 164.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.91% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.06% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.88% during last recorded quarter.