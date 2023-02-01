BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 293.47K

At the end of the latest market close, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) was valued at $30.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $30.48 while reaching the peak value of $30.8095 and lowest value recorded on the day was $27.67. The stock current value is $28.52.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, BTAI: Multiple Catalysts Ahead in 2023. By David Bautz, PhD. You can read further details here

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.96 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $20.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) full year performance was 82.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -13.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 224.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.80 and $32.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 646453 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI) recorded performance in the market was 32.77%, having the revenues showcasing 125.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 807.97M, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Analysts verdict on BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.18, with a change in the price was noted +14.08. In a similar fashion, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +97.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 265,291 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTAI is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.72.

BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (BTAI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.80% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.52%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 106.97%, alongside a boost of 82.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 125.81% during last recorded quarter.