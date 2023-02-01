Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD): Major Movement on the Horizon

At the end of the latest market close, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) was valued at $60.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $59.79 while reaching the peak value of $60.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $59.48. The stock current value is $59.67.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, Budweiser Hosts Unforgettable Victory Celebration for FIFA World Cup™ Champion ARGENTINA. At the #BringHomeTheBud celebration throughout the country, Budweiser toasts Argentina’s victory with limited-edition Budweiser FIFA World Cup packs for fans, hosts the ultimate celebration event, and screens the music video for “The World Is Yours to Take” from the FIFA World Cup™ soundtrack featuring Lil Baby and moments from Argentina’s iconic win. You can read further details here

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.89 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $58.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) full year performance was -5.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV shares are logging -9.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 34.06% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $44.51 and $66.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1321177 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) recorded performance in the market was -0.62%, having the revenues showcasing 19.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 106.62B, as it employees total of 169000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

During the last month, 18 analysts gave the Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.14, with a change in the price was noted +10.26. In a similar fashion, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV posted a movement of +20.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,384,864 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BUD is recording 1.17 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.15.

Technical rundown of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD)

Raw Stochastic average of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.56%.

Considering, the past performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 15.33%, alongside a downfall of -5.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.10% during last recorded quarter.