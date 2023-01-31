Why is SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) down -41.20% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI). It is currently valued at $6.68. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.005, after setting-off with the price of $6.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $6.37 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.94.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, SoFi Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results. Record GAAP and Adjusted Net Revenue for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022Fourth Quarter $457 Million GAAP Net Revenue Up 60% Year-over-Year; $443 Million Adjusted Net Revenue Up 58% Year-over-YearRecord Fourth Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $70 Million Up 15.3x Year-over-Year and Up 58% SequentiallyFourth Quarter $40 Million GAAP Net Loss Improved 64% Year-over-YearQuarterly New Member Adds of Nearly 480,000; Total Members Up 51% Year-over-Year to Over 5.2 MillionQuarterly New Product Adds of Over 695,000; Total Products Up 53% Year-over-Year to Nearly 7.9 MillionManagement Announces 2023 Guidance. You can read further details here

SoFi Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.01 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $4.43 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) full year performance was -41.20%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are logging -50.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.24 and $13.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 163636241 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) recorded performance in the market was 44.90%, having the revenues showcasing 24.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.96B, as it employees total of 2500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SoFi Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted +1.03. In a similar fashion, SoFi Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +18.23% for the period of last 100 days, recording 42,187,648 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOFI is recording 0.89 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.89.

Technical breakdown of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI)

Raw Stochastic average of SoFi Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 88.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.84%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of SoFi Technologies Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 44.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.86%, alongside a downfall of -41.20% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 24.86% during last recorded quarter.