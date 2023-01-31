Take note of this Trade Activity: Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

At the end of the latest market close, Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) was valued at $0.29. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.29 while reaching the peak value of $0.29 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.23. The stock current value is $0.25.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology. Leveraging the power of ChatGPT to personalize customer interactions, improve efficiency and reduce operational costs. You can read further details here

Helbiz Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5540 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $0.1129 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/23.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) full year performance was -92.06%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Helbiz Inc. shares are logging -94.34% during the 52-week period from high price, and 126.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $4.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 146411641 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ) recorded performance in the market was 91.57%, having the revenues showcasing -18.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 46.07M, as it employees total of 355 workers.

Analysts verdict on Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Helbiz Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2720, with a change in the price was noted -0.31. In a similar fashion, Helbiz Inc. posted a movement of -55.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 36,281,531 in trading volumes.

Helbiz Inc. (HLBZ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Helbiz Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 31.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Helbiz Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.62%, alongside a downfall of -92.06% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -41.31% in the 7-day charts and went down by 118.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.19% during last recorded quarter.