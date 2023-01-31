Take note of this Trade Activity: AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

At the end of the latest market close, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) was valued at $10.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.17 while reaching the peak value of $10.34 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.10. The stock current value is $10.21.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, AMTD Digital’s New Movies “My First of May (无名指)” to Commence Shooting and “The Trading Floor (东方华尔街)” Confirmed Complete Line-up for Filming Next. AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital”) (NYSE: HKD), a comprehensive one-stop digital solutions platform in Asia, including digital media, culture and entertainment, as one of the core business lines. AMTD Digital, with a successful track record in producing high quality movies and blockbusters such as White Storm 3 (掃毒3之天大地大) and Shock Wave 2 (拆弹专家 2) etc., announced today that the highly anticipated inspirational family movie titled “My First of May”, starring Aaron Kwok (郭富城), and produced in partnership with Entertaining Power, Ltd. (无限动力实业有限公司), First Strong Film and Production Limited (小美电影工作室有限公司), and Metaculture Limited (元宇宙文化集团出品), has officially started shooting. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.60% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.31 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1924333 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was 2.10%, having the revenues showcasing -50.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.89B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

Analysts verdict on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 29.19, with a change in the price was noted -53.06. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -83.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,838,744 in trading volumes.

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 3.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 3.58%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.10%. The shares increased approximately by -5.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.12% during last recorded quarter.