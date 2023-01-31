Perhaps this is the right time to buy: Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), which is $22.54 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.21 after opening rate of $22.565 while the lowest price it went was recorded $21.75 before closing at $20.71.Recently in News on January 30, 2023, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Reports Record 2022 Results; Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution 40% to $0.70 Per Unit; Increases Unit Repurchase Program to $100.0 Million; Announces $72.3 Million Mineral Acquisition; and Provides 2023 Guidance. Highlights. You can read further details here

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.21 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $19.22 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) full year performance was 56.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. shares are logging -18.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.60 and $27.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2537971 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) recorded performance in the market was 10.93%, having the revenues showcasing -6.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.84B, as it employees total of 2990 workers.

The Analysts eye on Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.47, with a change in the price was noted -3.46. In a similar fashion, Alliance Resource Partners L.P. posted a movement of -13.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 518,265 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARLP is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.28.

Technical rundown of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Raw Stochastic average of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 71.73%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Alliance Resource Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.88%, alongside a boost of 56.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.38% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.20% during last recorded quarter.