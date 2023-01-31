Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM), which is $1.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.08 after opening rate of $1.01 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.94 before closing at $0.99.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Nick Venezia Joins MOGO as Chief Data Officer. Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MOGO) (NASDAQ:MGAM), the mobile esports and social platform company driving collegiate esports tournaments, team, and player development in India, today announced that Nicholas (Nick) Venezia has joined MOGO as Chief Data Officer. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mobile Global Esports Inc. shares are logging -93.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 128.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.61 and $20.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5083894 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM) recorded performance in the market was 69.74%, having the revenues showcasing 14.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.09M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Analysts verdict on Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Mobile Global Esports Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2756, with a change in the price was noted -1.12. In a similar fashion, Mobile Global Esports Inc. posted a movement of -45.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 776,380 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MGAM is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Mobile Global Esports Inc. (MGAM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Mobile Global Esports Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.10% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.00%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Mobile Global Esports Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 69.74%. The shares increased approximately by 41.41% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.75% during last recorded quarter.