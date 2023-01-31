MIND Technology Inc. (MIND): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND), which is $0.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7499 after opening rate of $0.56 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.54 before closing at $0.55.Recently in News on January 5, 2023, MIND Technology Announces Deferral of Preferred Stock Dividend. MIND Technology, Inc. (“MIND” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MIND) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has elected not to declare a quarterly cash dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (“Series A Preferred Stock”) for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year ending January 31, 2023. You can read further details here

MIND Technology Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7499 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.4311 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) full year performance was -50.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MIND Technology Inc. shares are logging -54.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $1.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 595940 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) recorded performance in the market was 50.03%, having the revenues showcasing 10.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.18M, as it employees total of 200 workers.

The Analysts eye on MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MIND Technology Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5606, with a change in the price was noted -0.05. In a similar fashion, MIND Technology Inc. posted a movement of -6.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 70,782 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MIND is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

Raw Stochastic average of MIND Technology Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.15% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.22%.

Considering, the past performance of MIND Technology Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.75%, alongside a downfall of -50.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 30.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.44% during last recorded quarter.