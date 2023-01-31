Get in on this Buy-In Opportunity with Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), which is $27.87 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $28.69 after opening rate of $24.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $23.50 before closing at $25.00.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited shares are logging -5.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 152.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.02 and $29.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 741797 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) recorded performance in the market was 54.66%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.63B, as it employees total of 3145 workers.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.68%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.76%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.66%. The shares increased approximately by 4.97% in the 7-day charts and went down by 68.40% in the period of the last 30 days.