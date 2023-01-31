FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) was valued at $5.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $4.88 while reaching the peak value of $4.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.4101. The stock current value is $3.46.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, FiscalNote Announces Acquisition of Dragonfly, a Leading Geopolitical Data and Security Intelligence Company for Business Risk Decision-Makers at Blue-Chip Organizations Around the World. Known for its Subscription Security Intelligence and Analysis Service SaaS Platform, Dragonfly Empowers Its Expansive, Diverse Base of Customers with Actionable Intelligence, Data, and Advisory for Mission-Critical Solutions. You can read further details here

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.60 on 01/10/23, with the lowest value was $3.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/30/23.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) full year performance was -65.09%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. shares are logging -71.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and -21.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.42 and $12.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2126926 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) recorded performance in the market was -45.34%, having the revenues showcasing -30.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 462.84M, as it employees total of 800 workers.

Market experts do have their say about FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.94, with a change in the price was noted -4.75. In a similar fashion, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -57.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 197,236 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NOTE is recording 0.88 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.88.

Technical breakdown of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE)

Raw Stochastic average of FiscalNote Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.44%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.97%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of FiscalNote Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -58.96%, alongside a downfall of -65.09% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -36.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by -35.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.66% during last recorded quarter.