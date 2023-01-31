Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG). It is currently valued at $19.49. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $19.99, after setting-off with the price of $18.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $18.49 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $18.64.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Dorian LPG Ltd. Provides Update for Third Quarter 2023 and Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings and Conference Call Date. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE: LPG) (the “Company” or “Dorian LPG”), today updated its financial and operational outlook for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Company plans to issue a press release on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 prior to the market open, announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Dorian LPG Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.99 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $15.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) full year performance was 110.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Dorian LPG Ltd. shares are logging -7.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.90 and $21.07.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 659063 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) recorded performance in the market was 2.85%, having the revenues showcasing 21.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 772.97M, as it employees total of 79 workers.

Analysts verdict on Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.17, with a change in the price was noted +4.94. In a similar fashion, Dorian LPG Ltd. posted a movement of +33.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 560,180 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LPG is recording 0.78 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.71.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Dorian LPG Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 69.96%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Dorian LPG Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.60%, alongside a boost of 110.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.01% during last recorded quarter.