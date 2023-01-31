Do Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) beta value of 0.31 signposts another twist?

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) is priced at $0.77 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.6945 and reached a high price of $0.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.71. The stock touched a low price of $0.685.Recently in News on December 19, 2022, Vinco Ventures Completes Acquisition of TikTok Rival Lomotif. Vinco Ventures completes the purchase of all ZVV media equity of all ZVV Media Partners. ZVV is the joint venture between Vinco Ventures and Zash Global Media. . You can read further details here

Vinco Ventures Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8800 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.4600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/23.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) full year performance was -78.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares are logging -70.52% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $2.61.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 19076547 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) recorded performance in the market was 65.54%, having the revenues showcasing -15.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.57M, as it employees total of 45 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Vinco Ventures Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7772, with a change in the price was noted -0.15. In a similar fashion, Vinco Ventures Inc. posted a movement of -16.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,533,592 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)

Raw Stochastic average of Vinco Ventures Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 76.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.18% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.92%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Vinco Ventures Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 65.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -29.53%, alongside a downfall of -78.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 72.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.60% during last recorded quarter.