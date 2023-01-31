DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $7.83

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) is priced at $5.49 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.03 and reached a high price of $6.16, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.20. The stock touched a low price of $5.37.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, DermTech Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) (“DermTech” or the “Company”), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by a non-invasive skin genomics platform, today announced the grant to four new employees of restricted stock units representing the contingent right to receive up to an aggregate of 44,669 shares of the Company’s common stock under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended, or the 2022 Inducement Plan. The restricted stock units were approved by DermTech’s Compensation Committee, effective January 24, 2023, and were granted as inducements material to the employee’s acceptance of employment with DermTech in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

DermTech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.44 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $1.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DermTech Inc. (DMTK) full year performance was -48.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DermTech Inc. shares are logging -66.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 254.19% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $16.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 772540 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DermTech Inc. (DMTK) recorded performance in the market was 210.17%, having the revenues showcasing 73.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 161.35M, as it employees total of 255 workers.

The Analysts eye on DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the DermTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.35, with a change in the price was noted +0.06. In a similar fashion, DermTech Inc. posted a movement of +1.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 665,986 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DMTK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of DermTech Inc. (DMTK)

Raw Stochastic average of DermTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 88.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.87%.

Considering, the past performance of DermTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.05%, alongside a downfall of -48.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 226.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 73.73% during last recorded quarter.