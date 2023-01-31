Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX): Major Movement on the Horizon

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) is priced at $0.72 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.47 and reached a high price of $0.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.43. The stock touched a low price of $0.4455.Recently in News on January 4, 2023, Blackboxstocks Extends Stock Buyback Program Through 2023. Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX), (“Blackbox” or the “Company”), a financial technology and social media hybrid platform offering real-time proprietary analytics for stock and options traders of all levels, announced today that it has extended its $2.5 million stock buyback program to December 31, 2023. The buyback program was initiated in January 2022 with an initial expiration date of December 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Blackboxstocks Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9800 on 01/30/23, with the lowest value was $0.2704 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/23.

Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) full year performance was -63.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Blackboxstocks Inc. shares are logging -86.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $5.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10605514 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX) recorded performance in the market was 140.00%, having the revenues showcasing 38.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.71M, as it employees total of 15 workers.

Specialists analysis on Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Blackboxstocks Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5523, with a change in the price was noted -0.19. In a similar fashion, Blackboxstocks Inc. posted a movement of -21.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 140,760 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BLBX is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Blackboxstocks Inc. (BLBX)

Raw Stochastic average of Blackboxstocks Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.17%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -45.04%, alongside a downfall of -63.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 60.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 119.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.49% during last recorded quarter.