Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT): How investors can get the most out of their investments

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is priced at $1.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.70 and reached a high price of $1.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.73. The stock touched a low price of $1.58.Recently in News on January 3, 2023, Bakkt to Participate in Needham Growth Conference. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) announced today that it will participate in the 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023. Gavin Michael, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation on the company at 3:00 PM ET. Management will also host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. You can read further details here

Bakkt Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.8700 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $1.1300 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) full year performance was -53.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares are logging -82.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.13 and $9.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2345989 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) recorded performance in the market was 33.61%, having the revenues showcasing -25.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 407.71M, as it employees total of 579 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9470, with a change in the price was noted -1.01. In a similar fashion, Bakkt Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,070,693 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BKKT is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Raw Stochastic average of Bakkt Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 26.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.84% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.69%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bakkt Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.42%, alongside a downfall of -53.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -17.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -25.00% during last recorded quarter.