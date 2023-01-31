Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.92

At the end of the latest market close, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) was valued at $5.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.57 while reaching the peak value of $5.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.29. The stock current value is $12.07.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to Be Acquired by GI Partners for $12.25 Per Share. Transaction Values Company at Approximately $1.05 billion. You can read further details here

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.11 on 01/31/23, with the lowest value was $5.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/25/23.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) full year performance was 15.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. shares are logging -11.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 156.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.71 and $13.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4074549 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) recorded performance in the market was 134.47%, having the revenues showcasing 56.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 209.94M, as it employees total of 3600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.42, with a change in the price was noted +4.11. In a similar fashion, Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. posted a movement of +51.70% for the period of last 100 days, recording 119,654 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 54.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 134.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.51%, alongside a boost of 15.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 120.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 133.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.21% during last recorded quarter.