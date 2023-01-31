Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): The stock ticks all the boxes for top investors

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) is priced at $23.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $23.12 and reached a high price of $23.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $22.90. The stock touched a low price of $22.81.Recently in News on January 31, 2023, Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Included in Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for Sixth Consecutive Year. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced that it joins 483 other companies as a member of the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index developed to gauge the performance of public companies dedicated to reporting gender-related data. This reference index measures gender equality across five pillars: leadership & talent pipeline, equal pay & gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and external brand. You can read further details here

Annaly Capital Management Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.18 on 01/24/23, with the lowest value was $21.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) full year performance was -25.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares are logging -26.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.11 and $31.76.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3861184 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) recorded performance in the market was 10.20%, having the revenues showcasing 25.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.46B, as it employees total of 171 workers.

The Analysts eye on Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Annaly Capital Management Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.82, with a change in the price was noted -3.09. In a similar fashion, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted a movement of -11.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,141,190 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NLY is recording 6.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.95.

Technical rundown of Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)

Raw Stochastic average of Annaly Capital Management Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.27%.

Considering, the past performance of Annaly Capital Management Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.83%, alongside a downfall of -25.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.91% during last recorded quarter.